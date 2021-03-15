Interpol drops warrant for Palestinian terrorist involved in Sbarro bombing

Jews and supporters of the fight against terrorism reacted with shock after learning that Interpol quietly on Friday dropped its international warrant for a Palestinian terrorist involved in the Sbarro pizza restaurant bombing in Jerusalem which killed 15 people.

Ahlam Tamimi, who was responsible for the deadly 2001 attack, had previously served time in an Israeli prison after being convicted and sentenced to multiple life sentences. However, in 2011 she was let go as part of the deal to free Gilad Shalit, and has resided in Jordan ever since.

Tamimi is still wanted in the United States to stand trial for the death of 15-year old American citizen Malki Roth, one of the victims of the Sbarro terror attack. Jordan has refused to extradite her.

Roth's father, Arnold Roth, writing on his blog "This ongoing war" after only learning of the decision by Interpol through Arabic-language media, stated that Interpol "has succumbed to pressure from the fugitive's family, lawyers and clan in Jordan and has cancelled the Red Notice which operated until now to encourage member governments to arrest her if she enters their jurisdiction."

"My wife and I will not give up in our efforts to see this loathsome person - the embodiment of murderous bigotry - eventually brought to justice to answer for her crimes," he added.

While she has been removed by Interpol, the FBI continues to keep Tamimi on its Most Wanted Terrorist list.