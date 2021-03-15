Navy contractor, known for racist views, on trial for part in storming capital

One of the protestors charged with storming the U.S. Capital Building has been identified as a white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer who was issued a warning by the Navy for sporting a Hitler moustache while working as a contractor at a base in New Jersey.

On Friday, federal prosecutors stated that the Navy had done its own investigation into Timothy Hale-Cusanelli and concluded that he "held extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities and women," according to CNN.

The 30-year old faces seven charges, including civil disorder, disorderly conduct and obstructing congressional proceedings.

Hale-Cusanelli's defense lawyer has not commented about the Navy's investigation. He stated in court filings that his client does not consider himself a white supremacist.

However, interviewees who were colleagues told the Navy investigation that Hale-Cusanelli made regular anti-Semitic comments, made statements about killing newborn babies with disabilities and displayed sexist behavior. Racist and anti-Semitic memes were also discovered on his phone, including a clip alleging that the "Jews did 9/11" and pro-Nazi cartoons.

One of the most appalling pieces of evidence brought to light by prosecutors is the fact that Hale-Cusanelli came to work last spring at Naval Weapons Station Earle with a toothbrush moustache, of the kind synonymous with Hitler.

According to CBS News, Hale-Cusanelli has been discharged from the Army Reserve and banned from the Navy base where he previously worked.

Prosecutors in the case are arguing that Hale-Cusanelli is a public danger and should remain in jail until his trial.