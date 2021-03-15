Likud asks activists not to demonstrate against Sa'ar following violence

The Likud campaign has asked party activists not to demonstrate at events at which New Hope party chairman Gideon Sa'ar is attending so as not to repeat incidences of violence which occurred over the weekend.

Activists were told by staff members that "such clashes harm the Likud." The Likud headquarters also stated: "We have never asked for demonstrations."

The directives were issued after activists from the New Hope party claim that they were attacked on Saturday night by Likud activists during a New Hope conference held in Moshav Azaria in the Shephelah region.

One of the activists fainted and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police tightened security around New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar.

Deputy Lod Mayor Netanel Izak wrote on Facebook, "I was at Gideon Sa’ar's conference tonight. I saw everything up close. The bullies that Netanyahu sent came with one goal: to physically harm the audience that came to hear Sa’ar."

“They threw glass bottles, rocks and eggs at us. They also threw firecrackers. They cursed and called Sa’ar a traitor. They had madness in their eyes. They brought vehicles with huge speakers and blocked the roads so that Gideon's supporters could not reach the area. Only when a few policemen arrived did they move back. It was just shocking. Bibi, you have no limit? Sending thugs to beat supporters of a political opponent? How far will we go?"

New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar has blamed Prime Minister Netanyahu for the violence, accusing Netanyahu of inciting against him,