Hong Kong scientist discovers new way to detect autism in children

A Hong Kong scientist has made a breakthrough in the diagnosis of autism using retinal eye scanning.

Benny Zee, a professor at Chinese University of Hong Kong, developed a method using a high resolution camera and a software algorithm that takes into consideration a number of factors, including fibre layers and blood vessels, to make a diagnosis.

Zee told Reuters that the breakthrough technology will be able to identify autism in young children. The end result would be faster entry into treatment programs, which are crucial for purposes of therapeutic intervention.

The scientist said that his research could be a useful tool in addition to the assessments by medical doctors.