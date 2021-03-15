Netanyahu's demand of Bennett

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a demand Monday of Yamina party chairman and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, ahead of the upcoming general election.

In a video statement released Monday, Netanyahu called on Bennett to commit to not joining a government led by Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid, and vow not to take part in a power-sharing agreement with Lapid, under which the two would split the premiership during a term in power.

Netanyahu also used the video message to tout Israel’s ongoing mass vaccination program, relating to comments by Pfizer’s CEO, who said Netanyahu was “obsessed” with the vaccine.

“The CEO of Pfizer said that I’m obsessed with vaccines. He’s right. I’m also obsessed with getting our economy going.”

“I have an economic plan to boost the economy. But I can’t pass the first part because of the rotational agreement,” Netanyahu continued, alluding to Alternative Prime Minister Benny Gantz’s opposition to Netanyahu’s stimulus plan.

“So I vow to form a right-wing government without rotational agreements, and definitely without Yair Lapid in it.”

“Now I ask you, Naftali Bennett, to obligate yourself to forming a government without Lapid in any position and without rotation. Promise you won't do it.”