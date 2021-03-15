Georgia officials discover state investigator had tried to erase call

A recording of former President Donald Trump's call to a state investigator was discovered by the Georgia Secretary of State's office in the trash folder on her device, according to CNN.

Until it was discovered, the audio recording was not thought to exist. Evidence of the audio file of the December 23, 2020 call between Trump and investigator Frances Watson first emerged in a Washington Post story.

In the conversation, Trump is heard encouraging Watson to find evidence of "dishonestly" in her search through records of signatures on absentee ballots in Fulton County, the largest Georgia country where Atlanta is located.

"If you go back two years, and if you can get to Fulton, you are going to find things that are going to be unbelievable," CNN quoted Trump as saying. "The dishonestly that we've heard from. But Fulton is the mother lode." Trump told Fulton that she had the "most important job in the country right now."

Watson has not publicly stated why she moved the file of the call to her trash folder. The investigator has stated that she recorded the phone call for its historical value.