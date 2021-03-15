Yehiel Tropper: 'There's no option to partner with PM Netanyahu'

Culture Minister Yehiel (Hili) Tropper (Blue and White) on Monday said that his party would not join a partnership with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Speaking at the Besheva conference, he said: "Netanyahu burns my skin every day. We knew that we would pay a political price, but we thought that at the time that this was the right thing for the country."

"We joined, we tried, but with Netanyahu there is no possibility of any true partnership. From the first day, he did not want this partnership. We erred when we believed Netanyahu. We joined the effort, we wanted to, and we tried, but personal interests were mixed with state interests."

Later in the interview, Tropper explained why he believes it is important for his party to make it into the Knesset.

"According to recent polls, we are close to holding fifth elections, and it's important that we be able to balance out the interim government, because even during one month, we can change things," he said.

"It's important that we be there to balance out Netanyahu, because there is a great danger that if Blue and White is not in the next Knesset, Netanyahu will fire the Blue and White ministers and advance the French Law. Even in one month, you can do damage."

The French Law would protect serving prime ministers from being questioned on crimes that are not of a severe nature, but would not apply to the current prime minister, since it would not apply retroactively.