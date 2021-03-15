'I never had an affair with Benny Gantz'

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich (Blue and White) spoke out Monday, publicly addressing for the first ever rumors that she an Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz had an intimate relationship.

In an interview set to be aired in its entirety on Channel 13 Tuesday, Yankelevich denied claims that she had had an affair with Defense Minister Gantz.

“There was no romantic affair between myself and Benny Gantz.”

Yankelevich excoriated the media for promoting rumors about her, including claims she had gotten divorced as a result of the alleged affair with Gantz.

“She got divorced, she didn’t get divorced.”

“People were going around me saying to me: ‘You have videos of Benny Gantz on your phone.”

“They can hit you, they can abuse you, they can humiliate you. How low can you go?”

An attorney prior to entering politics, Yankelevich was considered a key ally of Gantz prior to her decision not to seek reelection on the Blue and White ticket, following a disagreement with Gantz over his refusal to normalize the status of fledgling Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Her political alliance with Gantz fueled rumors of an intimate relationship between herself and the Blue and White chairman – claims which until now, Yankelevich had declined to respond to publicly.