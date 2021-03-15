Israel to open coronavirus vaccination booth at Ben Gurion Airport?

Israel's Health Ministry is considering setting up a vaccination booth at Ben Gurion International Airport, Ynet reported.

The booth would allow Israelis returning from abroad to receive coronavirus vaccinations prior to leaving the airport, benefiting from the initial protection and allowing Israel to maintain its achievements from its vaccination campaign.

However, according to the report, the Ministry has not yet made a final decision on the matter. If the plan is approved, the goal will be to implement it as soon as possible, to minimize the damage unvaccinated individuals can cause to Israel's partially-vaccinated population.

Under the new plan, the first Israeli arrivals to be vaccinated would be those arriving in groups. During the first stage, only those who did not cancel their membership with Israeli health funds would be eligible.

Currently, Israelis who have spent a long time abroad and are no longer members of an Israeli health fund can only receive the vaccination at dedicated Magen David Adom (MDA) vaccination stations, and do not receive it in accordance with existing government policy.

Since Israel's vaccine rollout has been so successful, many Israelis who live abroad - including some who have been gone for several years - travel back to Israel to receive the vaccines.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry refused to increase the number of Israelis allowed to return to 4,000 per day, instead of the current 3,000.

"The one thing that can spoil all of the improvement we have seen is the opening of Ben Gurion Airport," Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said. "It could end our entire vaccination campaign. No more 10 people in the restaurants or in the halls, no fans in the stands - that's it."

"The variants that will enter will endanger us very much. The position of the Health Ministry will be presented in the Supreme Court, according to which up to 3,000 a day will enter, no more."