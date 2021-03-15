Watch: The miracle on the Ayalon Highway in central Israel

Jonathan Deri, a 24-year-old student from Tel Aviv was driving to the post office Sunday on the Ayalon Highway in central Israel.

Speaking from his hospital bed at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Deri recalled the harrowing events of his drive Sunday, when he had a brush with death, after a massive metal cylinder collapsed onto the road, striking his car.

"I was driving down the highway, when suddenly I heard a loud noise. A piece had broken off from a crane near the highway - a cylinder that they told me weighs about 15 tons. It fell straight onto my car."

"What happened to me was a miracle. I still haven't fully internalized what happened to me. I could have died that day. It's a day I need to bless 'HaGomel' [blessing of thanks]."

The giant metal cylinder which fell on Deri's car was being lifted up by a crane for infrastructure work being carried out by Electra.

Deri suffered light-to-moderate injuries in the accident - an outcome paramedics say was miraculous, considering how much worse the incident could have ended.

"This was a real miracle," said MDA paramedic Eitan Gavra. "The vehicle passing on the highway was hit by a large metal cylinder that fell from a crane and hit its front end. The driver, who was injured in his limbs, walked around at the scene while conscious. We performed medical tests and evacuated him to the hospital while his condition was stable."