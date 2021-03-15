Will Health Ministry Director-General resign after elections?

Health Ministry-Director General Prof. Hezy Levy could step down from the Health Ministry after the elections, sources close to Levy said, according to a report by Yediot Aharonot.

According to the report, in recent weeks, Prof. Levy, who has served nine months as director-general of the Health Ministry, has complained recently of the heavy pressure the position has placed on him, and discussed his plans to return to work at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

“Hezy has endured a difficult period in this position,” one of the sources said. “Director-general of the Health Ministry is a thankless job. I don’t believe that he’ll resign his position in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, but we are apparently at its end, and he prefers to go back to his position at Barzilai. What does he need all this stress for?”

According to estimates by health officials, even if Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) remains in his position after the upcoming elections, and despite the good ties between Edelstein and Levy, Levy is not interested in continuing in the position, and will request that he return to his position at Barzilai Hospital.

In a statement released Monday in response to the report, Levy said that he "Isn't exhausted and will continue to carry out his difficult duties with love."