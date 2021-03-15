Report: Netanyahu torpedoed Ashkenazi's visit to UAE

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu torpedoed Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi's trip to the United Arab Emirates, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Ashkenazi was scheduled to fly to Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Monday to inaugurate the Israeli missions there, but Netanyahu torpedoed the flights.

Sources in the Foreign Ministry claimed that the reason for this is that Netanyahu "did not want the Foreign Minister to fly there before he does."

After the visit to the UAE, Ashkenazi was scheduled to fly to Moscow to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Despite the torpedoing of the flight to the Emirates, it appears that Ashkenazi's flight to Moscow will take place as scheduled.

The report follows the diplomatic incident between Israel and Jordan which began last Wednesday, when Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein canceled his visit to the Temple Mount following an incident at the Allenby Crossing.

The visit had been closely coordinated between Jordanian and Israeli officials, but when the Crown Prince arrived with his entourage, it became clear that the Jordanians had not complied with the earlier agreement and had brought significantly greater security.

Israel did not agree to the entry of additional security guards, and the entourage and prince returned to Amman.

On Thursday, Netanyahu's visit to the United Arab Emirates was cancelled after Jordan did not approve the flight path over its territory in time.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday said that Netanyahu was to blame for the incident.

“You renege on an agreement with Jordan, you disrupt a religious visit, you create conditions that made this religious visit on a holy occasion impossible, and then you expect to come to Jordan and fly out of Jordan? Let's be serious here,” Safadi told CNN.