Yisrael Beytenu to Arabs: Don't vote for the Islamic Movement

MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu) on Sunday visited the Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye in an attempt to encourage Israeli Arab voters to vote for any party so long as it opposes entering a coalition headed by Binyamin Netanyahu.

In a message delivered in Arabic, MK Avidar said that Netanyahu seeks to include "Kahana people" in his government, and added that the Islamic Movement had reached an agreement with Netanyahu on joining his government.

"I arrived in Baqa al-Gharbiyye today. You may not have heard: Netanyahu said that in any case, the party of Smotrich, Kahana and Ben Gvir will be part of his government," said Avidar.

Turning directly to the Israeli Arab voters, Avidar continued, "I want to request something of you, do not vote for the Islamic Party, because they are bound by an agreement with Netanyahu and any vote you give them – means you put the Kahana people in the government."

"In the last election, 8,000 voters from here decided not to vote. It does not make sense. You have to vote! Vote for any party, just do not vote for the Islamic Movement because they will sit with Netanyahu, they will sit with Kahana. Any vote you give them, means you actually put Kahana in the government."

On March 5, MK Avidar visited the city of Tayibe and sent a similar message to Israeli Arab voters.