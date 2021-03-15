Gantz: Netanyahu not doing enough to promote relations with Jordan

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's handling of last week’s spat with Jordan.

“The deterioration of relations between Israel and Jordan is very risky,” Gantz warned in an interview with i24NEWS and Israel Hayom correspondent Ariel Kahana.

“Unfortunately, Netanyahu is not doing enough [to promote relations] as he should,” he charged.

The spat with Jordan began last Wednesday, when Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein canceled his visit to the Temple Mount following an incident at the Allenby Crossing.

The visit had been closely coordinated between Jordanian and Israeli officials, but when the Crown Prince arrived with his entourage, it became clear that the Jordanians had not complied with the earlier agreement and had brought significantly greater security.

Israel did not agree to the entry of additional security guards, and the entourage and prince returned to Amman.

On Thursday, Netanyahu's visit to the United Arab Emirates was cancelled after Jordan did not approve the flight path over its territory in time.

Gantz on Sunday criticized Netanyahu ans said “there were other ways” he could have made the trip to the UAE.

On Israel’s latest shadow war with Iran in the high seas, Gantz refrained from confirming any involvement of the Jewish state in the recent incident reported in the Mediterranean Sea, but emphasized that the country will “pre-protect itself” in any possible way, and in any place.

Ahead of the March 23 election, the Defense Minister said he was not concerned about not passing the threshold, despite his Blue and White party recently polling at the bare minimum of 4 seats.

Gantz pledged he will not join a Netanyahu coalition no matter which role Netanyahu would potentially offer him.