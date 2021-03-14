Netanyahu supporters, detractors face off in leadup to elections
Protests, riots, and attacks reported over the weekend as Netanyahu's policies receiving increased support.
Netanyahu at Jerusalem Forum
Meir Elipur
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelNetanyahu supporters, detractors face off in leadup to elections
Netanyahu supporters, detractors face off in leadup to elections
Protests, riots, and attacks reported over the weekend as Netanyahu's policies receiving increased support.
Netanyahu at Jerusalem Forum
Meir Elipur
top