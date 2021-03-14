'Next prime minister of Israel will decide whether we allow Iran to get nukes'

This month’s general election in Israel could determine the future of Iran’s nuclear program, warned a former Israeli ambassador.

Danny Danon, chairman of the World Likud and former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, spoke with Arutz Sheva, at the new Arutz Sheva studios in Jerusalem, about the prospects of a center-left government being formed – despite polls showing right-of-center parties with a strong lead.

“I worked very closely with the Prime Minister for the last five years when I served as Israel’s ambassador to the UN. Four out of the five years [Netanyahu] was also the Minister of Foreign Affairs. And Now, I’m in Israel helping the Likud party to win the election. Hopefully it will be the last election in the near future. And I support the prime minister.”

Are you worried about the possibility that the Likud won’t form the next government?

“I am, because I speak with many people and I see that they have doubts. I see people from the Right who are considering either to vote for the Likud, for Bennett, for Sa’ar. And there is the possibility that actually Lapid will be the one to form the next government.”

“So it’s real. We understand that the next government will have a majority of conservative votes. Which is great, and I’m excited about it.”

“But at the same time, the prime minister could be Lapid, who is center-left, and I’m worried about it.”

Could right-wing voters be convinced to vote for Lapid?

“I don’t think they will vote for Lapid directly, but they can vote for Sa’ar, Liberman, Bennett, and indirectly not giving the power to the prime minister to have the power to form a government.”

“If you don’t want to vote for the Likud, and you want to vote for Lapid, that is legitimate. But don’t vote for a right-wing party that isn’t endorsing the Likud, because you will end up giving your vote to Lapid.”

How will the new US administration and its plan to renegotiate the Iran nuclear deal impact Israel’s peace deals with Arab states?

“We do have the support of the US, regardless of who is sitting in the White House. I saw it myself when I was in the UN when Barack Obama was the president and when President Trump was there.”

“Regarding the Abraham Accords, I think it is in the US’ interest to support the process and help Israel forge relationships with more countries in the region.”

“I think we have an opportunity to open more embassies and to have a stronger alliance against Iran. I hope President Biden will continue with that.”

Is the Biden administration’s stance on Iran a threat to moderate Arab states?

“I think the main question is Iran – will the US reenter the JCPOA as it is, or will they actually demand a new agreement. I hope that they won’t try to appease the Iranians, that would be a crucial mistake.”

“My advice to the US would be to first consult with America’s allies – Israel, the Saudis, the Gulf countries – then go and speak with the Iranians.”

Is Netanyahu exaggerating on Iran? Are there other things more threatening to Israel other than the Iranian regime?

“The next prime minister of Israel will be the one to decide whether we allow Iran to obtain a nuclear bomb or not. That will be a crucial decision. The voters in Israel are actually choosing the leader who will decide whether we allow Iran to become nuclear or not.”

“The prime minister, together with President Biden, will have to reach a decision about that.”

Is a nuclear Iran the biggest issue right now for Israel?

“Indeed. History has taught us that when you have a radical regime that is threatening the Jewish people, we cannot take the chances of waiting to see what will happen.”

“We will not allow Iran to become nuclear. If the US and Europeans will not take the necessary actions, we keep all options on the table. And we have the capabilities to prevent Iran from going nuclear. We hope the burden will not fall on Israel to take care of this issue.”

“But if we have no choice, we will do it ourselves.”

Do American Jews support Biden’s position on the Iran nuclear deal, or do they tend to oppose renegotiating?

“In general, they are aware of it, they are aware of the threat to Israel and the region and to stability, but when you are so far away from the region, it is different.”

“When I visited the UAE a few months ago, and we had discussions, they said, ‘Danny, for you it isn’t really a threat, but we can actually see Iran from here.’ I think proximity is an issue.”

“We are much more worried than our brothers and sisters in the US.”