Biden administration attempts back channel talks with N Korea

The Biden administration attempted to talk with North Korea in February through behind the scenes channels but did not receive a response.

Reuters was told by a senior White House official that amid renewing tensions with North Korea over its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, the administration tried to renew negotiations, including involving Pyongyang's mission to the United Nations.

The official would not offer further details but added that the U.S. government has not heard back from North Korea.

Next week, defense secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to visit South Korea and Japan, where the subject of North Korea and its weapons programs will be an important part of the order of business.