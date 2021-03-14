Yamina says that they are not falling for Likud's tricks

Alon Davidi, third in line on Yamina’s list for the Knesset, came to the new Arutz Sheva studio in Jerusalem to discuss the Prime Minister’s attacks on Yamina.

"Netanyahu is afraid,” Davidi explains. “He wants the nationalist religious votes, despite their relatively low numbers. He’s willing to gie them any ministry they please as long as it helps him beat Gantz, but that kind of government won’t hold up - he’ll change his mind as soon as the election is over. For now, the best bet such voters have is Yamina.”

Davidi also points out that the Likud’s claims of triumph over the COVID-19 crisis are both inflated and premature. "It hs been a very difficult year. I see it not only in my city, but everywhere I go. Over 100,000 businesses have closed throughout the country. The education system is in turmoil, underprivileged families are left with severe gaps in their lives and education, and the government does nothing but shout at each other during Cabinet meetings.”

Davidi disdains the constant talk from the government, saying that his party does things differently. "We are first and foremost a party of action. Bennet was an entrepreneur and an excellent defence minister, Shaked was a fine justice minister, and the rest of the list is likewise driven to produce results.”

Davidi’s dislike of talk is not limited to the government - Lapid, he claims, is all talk and no possibility of a government seat. “Lapid is too far left to ever be considered part of our government. We are not inclined Netanyahu either - he promises plenty before elections, but forgets his vows as soon as they are over. Yamina will not fall for that. We also have no plans to hand the Prime Minister’s portfolio from one to another - that’s Netanyahu’s trick, not ours, and we will do it neither with him nor Lapid.”

Another big talker, according to Davidi, is Lieberman, who’s recent attack on Haredi parties has left many speechless. “That is the language of hatred, of divisiveness, of boycotts. It’s a shame to hear it from any side. We love everyone and he should too.”

It isn’t easy to leave his post in the city of Sderot, Davidi finishes, but he keeps trying to help them. “I took Sderot from failure to success, and the residents and I were very proud of one another. Now, wherever I find myself, I try to do the same, working to make life better for Sderot.”