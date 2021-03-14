

Chassidic Tales with Rav Shlomo Katz: A Kobriner plea 'What is a good kop?' Rabbi Shlomo Katz tells the story of Reb Pesach of Kobrin, grandson of one of the founders of Slonim. Rabbi Shlomo Katz ,

The Shlomo Katz Project Rabbi Shlomo Katz Watch as Rav Shlomo Katz asks the question 'What is a good kop?" and tells us the story of Reb Pesach of Kobrin, who was the Grandson of the helige Reb Moshe Korbiner and one of the founders of the Slonim Chassidus, who whilst learning in the beis hamidrash felt like it was not flowing naturally and he wanted so badly to know how to learn, how to understand, how to love learning and for the learning to flow and so he begged Hashem and cried and pleaded to be a student that is wise and the Torah flows from within.



