Researchers begin to unlock ancient astronomical device's secrets

After years of trying, scientists believe they have finally discovered the key to understanding what has been dubbed the "world's oldest computer." The 2,100 mechanical device, called the Antikythera Mechanism, has intrigued scientists since it was unearthed on a Roman shipwreck in Greece in 1901.

The hand operated machine, originating in Ancient Greece, is believed to have been used to predict astronomical occurrences, such as eclipses. The machine has been called the world's first analogue computer capable of functioning as an astronomical calculator, predicting heavenly movements of the sun and the moon, as well as the orbits of the five planets known to the Greeks at the time.

However, only pieces of the shoe-box sized mechanism was discovered, leaving scientists baffled as to its original structure and specific purpose.

Until now, only the back of the device had been understood. Recently, scientists from University College London figured out a way to use 3D computer modelling to recreate the ancient computer's front section. They hope to build a working replica utilizing modern materials.

A paper published on Friday in Scientific American revealed close-up details of the gears and other parts.

"The sun, moon and planets are displayed in an impressive tour de force," the paper's author, Professor Tony Freeth, told BBC News.