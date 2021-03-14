PM vows action against Palestinian roads

Avichai Boaron, chairman of the Zion and Jerusalem Forum in the Likud and the settlement activists in Judea and Samaria, spoke about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tour of Benjamin, in which he participated.

"Netanyahu arrived in the Shiloh-Amichai region today and was given a tour of the surrounding countryside, including Aish Kodesh. In a conversation I had with Netanyahu, I told him about the new roads which the Palestinian Authority is building in order to stifle Jewish settlement."

According to him, Netanyahu was impressed and even pledged action against the buildings, sating firmly that ‘the Palestinian Authority cannot be permitted to cut of the settlements.”

Netanyahu noted that he established the settlement of Amichai together with Boaron and the people of Amona after no new Jewish settlement had been built in Judea and Samaria in the last 30 years.

"I hope that the prime minister will deliver on his promises,” Boston added. “Action must be taken to preserve Israeli settlements. As much as Americans demand we not build into the neutral zones, Israel must demand that the Palestinian Authority not build there either.”