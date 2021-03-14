Netanyahu: "There is a lot to do for the fledgling settlements"

At noon (Sunday), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded a visit to Givat Harel in Binyamin County, together with Yisrael Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, and the representatives of the Young Settlement Forum, Atara Cohen and Ariel Pilber.

During the visit, Netanyahu said, "I swear to you that I will establish a strong right-wing government, under my sole leadership. I will take care of the young settlements. There is much to do in these flourishing communities, and my commitment to them is absolutely genuine. When I see Jewish settlements on these mountains, it makes me gald. Icongratulate you on this wonderful pioneering. We will continue to grow.”

The Young Settlement Forum responded: "The Prime Minister's statement to work to legitimize young settlements is an important step in correcting the great injustice done to the thousands of residents of the settlements who the state encouraged to settle the land but did not support properly once they had.”

"Now that all the right-wing parties expected to form the Israeli leadership in the coming years see the importance of legitimizing the young settlements, we can see the 'light at the end of the tunnel' and hope to see that action soon. We hope that soon, our children can live in safety and comfort like the rest of the country.”

The forum ended on a cautionary note: “We will judge politicians not by what they promise, but by what they deliver.”