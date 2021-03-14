33-year old Sarah Everard went missing while walking home from friend's hosue

The shocking arrest of a British police officer charged with the death of a 33-year old woman has outraged the United Kingdom.

Sarah Everard was taken from a busy London street while she was walking home after visiting a friend's house at 9:30 p.m. Her body was eventually discovered 60 miles from London, in the county of Kent.

London Metropolitan police office Wayne Couzens has been charged with murder and kidnapping. His wife, 33-year old Elena Couzens, a Ukrainian-British scientist, was arrested and later released on bail after being suspected of assisting in the kidnapping.

The case has sparked anger among London women who have revealed their own experiences and fears about walking alone at night in London.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement on Twitter that she is deeply saddened by developments in the case. "My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Sarah, her family and friends at this unbearable time. Many women have shared their stories and concerns online since Sarah's disappearance last week. These are so powerful because each and every woman can relate. Every woman should feel safe to walk on our streets without fear of harassment or violence."