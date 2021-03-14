Shaked: Netanyahu is an expert at forming left-wing governments

MK Ayelet Shaked addressed the Besheva newspaper's conference in Jerusalem Sunday.

"I pledge that when we form a government, lowering taxes will be a condition for our forming a government," Shaked said.

"In the State of Israel there are high taxes - you can lower income tax and corporate tax, everyone will have more money in their pocket and it will encourage growth and prosperity. You can cut more than 20 billion shekels, even 30 billion shekels. Every year the budget increases - if over four years you do not raise the budget, you can dramatically reduce taxes by about 30 billion.

Asked about the upcoming elections by interviewer Yaakov Bardugo, Shaked responded: "Netanyahu is an expert in forming left-wing governments. Bibi pledged not to dismantle the right-wing bloc, and he dismantled it. We will not sit under Yair Lapid. Netanyahu never formed a right-wing government and in the past he preferred Barak to Ketzele [Yaakov Katz). We will sit in the government only with a right-wing majority and a right-wing prime minister."

In response to Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman's statements about the haredi community, Shaked said "this statement should not have been said. In my opinion, the haredim can be great partners. I want to promote exemption from recruitment for people over the age of 21 because I want the haredim in the labor market."