Bennett: A vote for Likud is a vote for yet another election

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett called on Likud voters to vote for his candidacy for prime minister instead in the upcoming elections.

"This election [takes place] inside the right-wing camp," Bennett said on Facebook Sunday. "The election is between voting for Regev, Katz and Osnat Mark that will drag us into another round of elections and lead us to collapse and a right-wing government led by me which cares."

"We will also have Likud in the government," he added. We will form a government that will take care of you. We are two years into the elections because of boycotts and in ten days you can make a miracle and allow me to form the government and stop the sequence of elections. Netanyahu and Sa'ar oppose the Singapore plan because of fear of confronting the same bodies, and in the meantime the government is throwing bills in the air at the Ministry of Water and Intelligence.

"I am a man of the Land of Israel and not like Netanyahu or Regev or Katz who voted for the disengagement in exchange for a position," Bennett said. "Regev, Katz and Netanyahu do not mind taking the people of Israel to another round of elections because they remain in the chair."

Bennett added, "I call on the Likud members to come to Yamina. We will form a government with the Likud and they will be members of our government. I appeal to all Likud members that if you vote for the Likud we will get a fifth round elections and the people will abandon the Likud and form a left-wing government. Anyone who wants to prevent the disaster of forming a left-wing government should not vote for the Likud. The Likud wants to shrink Yamina because it sees Yamina as an alternative government."

In response to a questioner who asked: "Will you form a government with Lapid?" Bennett replied, "I will not form a left-wing government led by Lapid. Period. Lapid is not a bad man but because I am a right-wing man, I will form a broad right-wing government with all Zionist parties. Look at the difference between Regev and Alon Davidi. Davidi took Sderot and turned it into an empire and came into politics for the people of Israel - compared to the Likud who come for power and honor. Voting for the Likud or Sa'ar is a vote for another election. Whoever wants a government of professionals who know how to work should vote for us."

Addressing the situation in the Negev, Bennett said: "We will pass a government decision upon the recruitment of all the ministers. We will double the police forces and, if necessary, bring in the army. We will establish fast courts that will deal with criminals and implement urban concentration."

"There is no question of draining votes here. I call on all voters for Likud, Sa'ar, Lapid or Liberman. Any vote for these parties will lead to another round of elections. Only a vote for Yamina will lead to the formation of a right-wing national government."