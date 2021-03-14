Economics Nobel Laureate: Voting for parties close to electoral threshold makes sense

Economics Nobel Laureate and Game Theory expert Prof. Yisrael Aumann on Sunday endorsed the Religious Zionist Party headed by Betzalel Smotrich, and explained why it makes sense to vote for a party which one supports but which is close to the electoral threshold needed to enter the Knesset.

In an interview with the Knesset Channel, Prof. Aumann said that "Game Theory has clear consequences for this election."

"The lists that are on the verge of the electoral threshold - people say it is not worth voting for them, that they risk their vote being lost," he added. "Now, the opposite is true. It's very worthwhile to vote for such lists if you're in favor of their platform. Why? Because in general, if you vote for a list like Likud or Sa'ar or Bennett who, according the polls, are pretty sure they get in, then by doing this you get another MK, another seat for the list you like. But if you vote for a list that is on the verge of the electoral threshold, then you can get in four."

He pointed in particular to Smotrich's party as being on the verge of the electoral threshold, "so you should vote for them if you are in that direction."