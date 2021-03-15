Young Boy Loses Father And Sister To Covid In Same Week

“I became a groom two months ago. But last week, my father contracted Covid and suddenly died. Then, my married sister caught it and she died as well. My family and I are in tremendous pain and shock. Amidst all the feelings that I am dealing with, I have something else on my mind: My wedding. No one is able to help me get married now and the wedding is right before Passover. Please help me get married to my amazing bride even though my father has left this world so suddenly. Hashem should bless you and reward you for helping me.”- Benny

Benny’s story is tragic and urgent. And unfortunately, he is not alone. A group of 13 orphaned brides and grooms have been brought to Rabbi Yitzchok Zilberstein, who was so moved by their plight that he wrote the following powerful letter: (ENGLISH TRANSLATION BELOW):

Letter from R' Yitzchok Zilberstein Vaad HaRabbanim

Nisan 5781

The cries of 13 orphaned brides and grooms have come to us. They don’t have the funds for basic wedding necessities. Therefore, I ask of every person to donate 130 to the special fund that has been set up for them by the Vaad HaRabbanim that is 10 for each orphan. This way, every person will be a partner in the great deed of marrying off orphans who are begging for help in their sorrow and lacking.

The Father of Orphans should bless all those who participate that they should merit to marry off their own children easily, with plenty, and to celebrate Passover with abundance and true happiness. Like the blessing of The Holy One: “If you gladden mine, I will gladden yours,” and they should be blessed with children, life and abundance and they and their families should be saved from all illnesses.

Signed, Yitzchak Zilberstein

Rabbi Yitzchak Zilberstein is urging every single Jew to be a partner in this important deed. These orphans' weddings are before Passover, and they have no parents to help them. Only with our help will they be able to get married with dignity. There are 13 couples in need, and time is running out