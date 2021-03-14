PA announces COVID-19 lockdown

The Palestinian Authority on Saturday announced a lockdown in all parts of Judea and Samaria starting Monday, due to a rise in coronavirus-related deaths and infection rates, Haaretz reports.

The lockdown will be in place for five days, and during it most kindergartens and schools will be closed and universities and colleges will move to online learning. Palestinian Arabs will be banned from leaving their city or district, and all gatherings, including weddings and funerals, will be banned. Some locales also imposed additional restrictions on their residents.

The PA “health ministry” said that 1,587 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and 27 have died from the virus over the past 24 hours. Some 6,000 COVID tests were conducted on Friday.

There are currently 20,733 active cases in PA areas of Judea and Samaria as well as in eastern Jerusalem, which the PA counts in its case toll. In addition, the number of seriously ill patients in has climbed to 170, of whom 48 are on ventilators.

The PA officially launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in early February, with health workers receiving the first shots.

The campaign began after Israel transferred 2,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine and said it had earmarked another 3,000 shots for Palestinian Arabs.

The PA has also received doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine which were donated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After the easing of an initial COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown in late May, PA “health minister” Mai al-Kaila said the PA had entered a second wave of infections "more dangerous than the first".