Ya'alon: Channels 12 and 13 give Netanyahu favorable coverage

MK Moshe Ya’alon, head of the Telem party, accuses the owners of Channel 12 and Channel 13 of supporting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, claiming that support is implicitly expressed in dictating a sympathetic line towards Netanyahu and in removing journalists perceived as problematic.

In an interview with Kan 11 News on Saturday night, Ya'alon said, "There are forces here that I have a hard time dealing with. I cannot relate to the concept of wealth-power-newspaper, for example. That is why they say [about me] ‘he is honest, maybe he is not suitable for politics’... we need to talk about leadership, not about politics."

Ya'alon added, "Look at the media. I see Netanyahu here attacking the left-wing media when a few interviewers challenge him...The commercial channels are channels owned by those who want Netanyahu to stay in power forever, because they benefit from it, look at Channel 12, Channel 13."

"Look at who owns [these channels], who benefits, from what they benefit and also how they are fired and who is fired in the media in this situation, and also journalists who are inured as a result,” he claimed.