Netanyahu in Jerusalem restaurant: Who here votes for Naftali Bennett?

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night visited a restaurant located in the German Colony neighborhood of Jerusalem.

"I came here to speak to Bennett's voters. Who here voted for Naftali Bennett? Whoever votes for Bennett is voting for a rotation with [Yair] Lapid. Bennett cannot form a government without Lapid and Gideon [Sa’ar]," Netanyahu attacked the Yamina chairman.

During the visit to the restaurants, Netanyahu prepared a cocktail at the bar and asked those present if they have already been vaccinated. Earlier, Netanyahu visited his wife Sara at Ein Kerem Hospital, where she is still hospitalized after having her appendix removed.

Meanwhile, Kan 11 News reported on Saturday night that Netanyahu's goals for the next ten days, before the election, are to keep Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir above the electoral threshold and to bring Bennett’s numbers down in order to prevent a situation in which he will be able to demand a rotation agreement with Netanyahu.

A source close to Netanyahu was quoted in the report as saying, "He is working so that the Ra’am party will not pass the electoral threshold, but fears a confrontation with [Mansour] Abbas."