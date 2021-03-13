Four injured in helicopter crash in northern Israel

Four people were lightly wounded Saturday when a light helicopter crashed near the Bedouin town of Tuba-Zangariyye in northern Israel.

In the light helicopter were two people in their sixties, as well as two girls ages 12 and 13. All of them suffered light injuries and were treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) staff.

The girls and one of the adults were taken to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat.

MDA paramedics Moran Abu Shakara and Daniel Giat said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a helicopter which had crashed on its side in an open area. The four injured, two men in of about 60 and two young girls, were walking around fully conscious."

"We performed medical examinations, and luckily, they had suffered only light injuries."

Last month, two men in their 60s died when the helicopter they were flying crashed near the northern town of Afula.