Health Ministry: Over 1,000 coronavirus patients hospitalized

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday reported that 2,386 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Saturday, out of 84,286 test results received.

Currently, there are 626 coronavirus patients in serious condition, including 263 in critical condition and 214 on ventilators.

Though on Friday Israel had less than 1,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients, the number rose again Saturday and now stands at 1,007 coronavirus patients in hospitals around the country. Another 391 coronavirus patients are quarantining in dedicated coronavirus hotels.

A total of 5,988 Israelis have died of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the same time, 5,125,054 Israelis have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 4,120,276 have received the second dose as well.