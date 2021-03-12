Cuomo again refuses to resign

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday again refused to resign, a day after New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation against him.

Cuomo argued that calls by a growing number of Democratic lawmakers that he quit due to a sexual harassment scandal are “reckless and dangerous” because they don’t know the facts, NBC News reported.

“I did not do what has been alleged, period,” Cuomo told reporters. “I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone.”

Six women have come forward with accusations of inappropriate conduct against the governor, and calls for him to resign have begun to escalate.

A majority of Democratic members of the US House of Representatives from New York districts on Friday called on Cuomo to resign.

“The repeated accusations against the Governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-Manhattan, wrote on Twitter.

“Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign,” he added.

Cuomo has apologized for his actions, recognizing that some of his interactions “may have been insensitive or too personal.” Friday marks the second time this week that he has stressed he would not resign.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)