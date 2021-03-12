Government approves: Jordanian foreign workers will enter Eilat

The government approved on Friday, before the start of Shabbat, the proposal of the Ministry of Health to allow the entry of about 700 Jordanian foreign workers for work at the hotel industry in Eilat.

The workers will enter from the Arava crossing on a date to be determined by the Minister of the Interior. Every employee will have to undergo a coronavirus test upon entry. They will then go into isolation, under the responsibility of the hotels, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Diplomatic representatives will also be allowed to pass through the land border crossings - Taba and the Jordan River.

Anyone who exits through the Taba crossing for humanitarian or vital needs will also be able to return through it.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)