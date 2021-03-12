Report: Iranian ship attacked near Syria

Iran's Shipping Lines spokesman says that a Shahre Kord cargo ship was attacked by an explosive object on Wednesday in intl waters of the Mediterranean sea. According to the report, the ship was en route to Europe.

"It's an act of terrorism", the spokesman says, "Iran will legally pursue it to find culprits".

According to Pouria Zeraati, of Manoto TV, an Iranian sources said that Israel is behind the attack. "Israel attacked an Iranian-owned cargo ship near Latakia port in Syria", the source told Zeraati.