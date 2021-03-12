The Coronavirus Crisis: A call for immigrants to move to Israel

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, makes another appeal for Aliyah while there still is the opportunity.

According to Minskoff, the urgency to make Aliyah is alarming. As mentioned, several times before, Jews that remain in the diaspora are in very grave danger… the danger of disappearing altogether.

Thus, the call for to be where Jews belong, Eretz Yisrael, is essential, necessary and sufficient for the Jews' continued survival and prosperity, virus or no virus.