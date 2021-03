Sefer Shmot ends with Moshe putting the Mishkan together, and the Torah describes the Schina coming down into the Mishkan.

This would be a fitting end for Sefer Shmot, but for some reason the Torah continues with three more Psukim, describing how the Cloud was used to guide Am Israel in the desert, telling them when to leave & travel, and when to stop and park.

Why does the Torah tells us this now? Why is this the peak of building the Mishkan?