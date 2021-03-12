Israel Hayom poll: 61 seats for Netanyahu-Bennett coalition

A poll conducted for the Israel Hayom newspaper by the Maagar Mochot Institute led by Prof. Yitzhak Katz shows that if elections were to be held today, the Likud would win 30 seats in the Knesset.

Yesh Atid, the second largest party, has 18 seats and is followed by Yamina, which bypasses Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party and gets 11 seats.

Sa’ar drops to 10 seats and seems to be losing momentum. Shas, according to the poll, receives 8 seats and United Torah Judaism has 7. Religious Zionism wins 5 seats.

Labor wins 6 seats in this poll, Blue and White gets 5, and Meretz passes the electoral threshold with 4 seats. The predominantly Arab Joint List wins 9 seats, while Mansour Abbas’ Ra’am party, which broke off from the Joint List, does not pass the electoral threshold, with Professor Yaron Zelekah’s New Economic party not passing it either.

Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Liberman, wins 7 seats.

On the question of suitability for prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu continues to lead safely with 37%. Netanyahu is followed by Yair Lapid with 19% support. 21% do not know or named other candidates.