50,000 Palestinian Arab workers already vaccinated

The vaccination campaign of Palestinian Arab workers in Israel and in Judea and Samaria, which began last Monday, continues to progress with a high response from the workers.

From the start of the campaign until Thursday, more than 50,000 Palestinian Arab workers with an employment license in Israel have been registered and have received the first dose of the vaccine.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu Rukun, paid a visit to the vaccination compound at the Rachel crossing, together with the head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Fares Atila, as part of a situation assessment in cooperation with all professional and operational elements.

As part of the vaccination campaign, eight vaccine complexes were opened in the crossings, to which four vaccine complexes were added in the industrial areas in Judea and Samaria - where any worker with a valid employment permit working in Israel or in a community is given the opportunity to be vaccinated.

"The vaccination campaign of Palestinian workers is progressing significantly, and so far more than 50,000 workers have been vaccinated in crossings and industrial areas in the settlement. I welcome the positive response of Palestinian workers which enables the existence of this important and vital operation - for the protection of public health and the Israeli and Palestinian economies alike," said Abu Rukun.