Coronavirus, one year later: How the pandemic has changed us

March 11, 2020 marks the day the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic. A year later, what has humanity learned about itself?

We discuss humanity, empathy and the pandemic year with Sherry Turkle, professor of the social studies of science and technology at MIT, Michael Yassa, professor and chancellor's fellow of neurobiology and behavior at the University of California, Irvine. Director of the UC Irvine Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory and Zachary Beaudoin, he left New York City during the pandemic, has dealt with COVID-19 and is now at his family farm to help them survive the pandemic.