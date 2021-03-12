Understand the world: We are the miracle

This week the book of Exodus is concluded with the reading of the last two Torah portions, Vayakhel and Pekudei.

On the day following the first Yom Kippur, Moses assembled the entire nation together and conveyed G-d’s message of forgiveness, giving over to them G-d’s commandments of observing the Sabbath and building the Tabernacle - the twin elements for the sanctification of time and space.

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast our hosts reflect on the transcendent, eternal beauty these concepts impart.

The tabernacle, with the Ark of the Covenant at its center, is the very expression of man’s participation in the miraculous process of creation. This Shabbat also heralds the arrival of the new month of Nisan, ‘the head of all the months,’ the time of Israel’s past and future redemption, and the great future redemption of all humanity.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman warmly welcome this new month and give testimony to the great spiritual revolution taking place that is embodied by the growing Torah-study community of Jerusalem Lights.