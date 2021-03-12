

Uniting the extremes of the Jewish spectrum Why was Moshe hesitant to accept the women's copper mirrors as contributions? Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen ,

How were the unique orientations of Moshe and Aharon synthesized for the practical construction of the Mishkan?



Why was Moshe hesitant to accept the women's copper mirrors as contributions?



If Dan is the extreme expression of Yosef in the same way that Shimon is the extreme expression of Yehuda, what was the importance of appointing tribesmen of Yehuda and Dan to lead the construction of the Mishkan?



