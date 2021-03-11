Thursday, March 11 is World Kidney Day, a day to support those with chronic kidney disease

With kidney disease a worldwide problem, including 37 million sufferers in the U.S. alone and an increasing issue in Israel, World Kidney Day seeks to highlight the importance of kidney health across the world.

By promoting a global awareness campaign centered on the importance of kidneys and how to keep your kidneys healthy, the special day emphasizes how everyone can live a lifestyle that is best for kidney health, even if living with the impact of kidney disease. The theme for 2021 is "Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere – Living Well with Kidney Disease."

World Kidney Day "aims to increase education and awareness about effective symptom management and patient empowerment, with the ultimate goal of encouraging the meaningful participation in every-day life of people living with kidney disease" and to empower patients and their family members in their care and in all aspects of the disease.

The International Federation of Kidney Foundations – World Kidney Alliance, which founded the day, stresses that a disease-centric approach is not the best way to help patients dealing with chronic kidney disease to live a full life. Rather, there are strategies and approaches to handle and minimize symptoms and outcomes in order to improve quality of life and increase participation in everyday activities.

“Diet and salt intake, access to health care, and access to exercise make a huge difference in kidney health,” Dr. Anupam Agarwal told University of Alabama News.

Ten percent of the world's population has chronic kidney disease (CKD), and over 2 million people are on dialysis treatment or awaiting a transplant.