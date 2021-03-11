Poll: Netanyahu has 60 seats with Yamina

A new poll conducted by the Kantor Institute and published by Kan News shows Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party continuing to weaken while Netanyahu inches closer to being able to form a coalition.

According to the poll, if the election had been held today, the Likud would have received 29 seats, Yesh Atid would place second with 19 seats, Yamina would be third with 12 seats, New Hope would receive 11 seats, Shas eight seats, the Joint Arab List eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven seats, Yisrael Beyteinu seven seats, Labor six seats, Blue and White five seats, Religious Zionism four sets, and Raam four seats.

The Meretz party would not pass the electoral threshold.

The poll found that a plurality of Israelis believe Binyamin Netanyahu to be the most suitable candidate for prime minister, with him winning matchups against Gideon Sa'ar (41% to 28%), Naftali Bennett (41% to 21%) and Yair Lapid (46% to 29%). When asked who0 is the best choice to replace Netanyahu, 26% of respondents said Yair Lapid, 24% said Naftali Bennett, and 18% said Gideon Sa'ar.

According to the poll, the Netanyahu bloc would receive 60 seats if joined by Yamina, one less than the minimum needed to form a coalition.