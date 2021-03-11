The plan to "improve" Hong Kong elections going forward despite objections from UK and US

The parliament of China on Thursday passed by a large margin a resolution "improving" Hong Kong's electoral system. The sweeping changes to Hong Kong's governance will further reduce freely elected leaders and ensure that only pro-China politicians govern the city.

The bill passed China's parliament by a margin of 2,895 to 0 with no abstentions. The National People's Congress In Beijing is considered largely ceremonial and acts as a rubber stamp for government policy.

The proposal includes increasing the number of unelected seats in the Hong Kong legislature and increasing the size and powers of the city's Electoral Committee, which will now not only appoint Hong Kong's chief executive but also nominate and appoint approximately one third of the seats in the legislature, leaving little room for dissenting voices.

Critics of the move say that the changes will result in the end of political opposition in the city.

The UK government said that the changes will "hollow out the space for democratic debate," according to BBC News.