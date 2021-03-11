Rare meteorite that landed in UK driveway may hold key to origins of solar system

A rare meteorite that scientists say could potentially hold the key to the origins of the solar system lit up the night sky in the UK and Northern Europe on February 28.

Scientists traced the meteorite's earthward trajectory and were able to locate one sample of the fireball on a driveway in Gloucestershire, a province in southwest England, the Guardian reported. A search has been organized for other parts of the rock.

The meteorite is classed as carbonaceous chondrite, a substance rarely seen on planet Earth. Of the more than 65,000 meteorites known to have crashed on earth, only 51 were made of the material, composed of minerals and organic compounds, including amino acids considered to be the essential building blocks of life.

According to the newspaper, carbonaceous chondrite is thought to be perhaps the oldest known physical substance in the solar system and therefore holds the key to its early history,

Open University's Professor Monica Grady told BBC News that the located piece of meteorite was "one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen."