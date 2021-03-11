PM thanks wife's well-wishers

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu thanked the general public for wishing a speedy recovery to his wife, Sarah, who is hospitalized with appendicitis.

"Thank you for the wishes of recovery and health to my wife Sarah. You moved us. Sarah and I thank you all. We love you," Netanyahu said.

At a press conference with the Czech and Hungarian prime ministers, the prime minister asked to thank "the many people who wished Sarah a speedy recovery. Sarah is recovering and I want to thank all the many citizens who asked after her well-being. She thanks you and I thank you."

The prime minister's wife, Sarah Netanyahu, was hospitalized last night at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. Mrs. Netanyahu arrived at the hospital for an examination after she did not feel well. The test revealed that she was suffering from inflammation in her appendix.

Following the diagnosis, it was decided to leave her in the hospital for several days. The prime minister accompanied his wife during the testing procedures.