Prince William: We are not a racist family

Prince William denied that the royal family was racist in a conversation with Sky News reporter Inzamam Rashid during a visit to an East London school.



"Have you spoken to Harry?", Rashid asked.



"No, but I will do soon", the prince answered.



The reporter continued ans asked: "Is the Royal family racist?"



"No", the prince answered, "we are not a racist family "

Prince William was responding to an interview which was given by his brother, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday in which they alleged that they had experienced racism within the royal family.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released an official statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth in response to the interview.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement from the Royal Family said. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

The BBC reported that the heads of the royal family had convened emergency meetings with their advisory teams in order to decide on a response to the interview and accusations