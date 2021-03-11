COVID-19 denier wakes up with a simple request: Get vaccinated

Avishai Amon, 35, from Rosh Ha’ayin, a married father of two, was an active COVID-19 denier who tried to convince others that this was nothing more than a severe flu.

About a month ago he fell ill, his bodily systems began to fail. He spent three weeks on a respirator and anesthesia while intensive care staff at Ichilov Hospital fought for his life.

About a week ago he woke up. Before returning to his home, he made an appeal to the public: “I made a mistake and almost paid for it with my life. Get vaccinated.”