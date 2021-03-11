Fauci estimates teens to be vaccinated in fall, younger kids in 2022
Dr. Fauci says high school kids likely will be able to get vaccinated in fall, elementary schoolers in first quarter of 2022.
Anthony Fauci
Anthony Fauci
Reuters
|
